Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti learns from his mistakes ahead of Copa del Rey clash with Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid go into Thursday’s Copa del Rey round of 16 clash with neighbours Atletico Madrid in very good spirits, having won the Spanish Super Cup at the weekend. However, they will be returning to the sight of their only defeat in all competitions this season, and they will be desperate to avoid a repeat of September.

In that match, which Atleti won 3-1, Carlo Ancelotti opted to start with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, a plan that certainly did not work out on the night. However, it does appear that he has learned from that mistake, as Marca have reported that neither will start at the Civitas Metropolitano on Thursday.

Instead, Ancelotti intends to start with Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni alongside Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham – the latter has still yet to lose a match this season when he has started (19 appearances).

Real Madrid will be pleased that Ancelotti has recognised the mistake he made in September’s match, as they look to reach the last eight of the Copa del Rey. To do so, they would need to become the first team to beat Atleti in their own back yard in 12 months.