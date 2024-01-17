Diego Simeone addresses guard of honour and singles out individuals for Atletico Madrid defensive issues

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has been clear that his side will not be giving Real Madrid a guard of honour after the latter won the Spanish Supercup last Sunday. Last season too, Los Rojiblancos refused to do so, and Simeone confirmed that ‘nothing had changed’.

Real Madrid ran over Atletico in the closing stages of extra time in Saudi Arabia, eventually coming out 5-3 winners. However Simeone denied to Diario AS that it was a physical problem. For him, it was all about the individuals in his side defending better.

“It’s not a collective issue. We have to improve individually. Football is always duels, the games end up being duels and whoever ends up winning the most duels has the best chance of winning the games. When we can improve in that area, we will improve as a team.”

🗣️ Many goals are being conceded despite having many people in the box. 🎙️ Diego Simeone: “There’s a fantastic saying: quantity doesn’t equal quality.” pic.twitter.com/WcO4A9EWKs — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 17, 2024

Asked about the guard of honour, Simeone said he would not be asking his side to form one.

“Nothing changes from last time. Great respect and greetings to the coach and players. But first there are our people, whom we respect.”

There is no doubt that doing so would risk the ire of the Metrpolitano if they were to form one. It used to be seen as a sign of respect for sides that had won things in Spain, but especially when sides from the big three are involved, the focus has more been on the humiliation for the opponents, rather than honouring the victors.