Barcelona to play Copa del Rey clash in “unstable” circumstances

All eyes will be on Xavi Hernandez and his Barcelona side on Thursday evening, as they take on First Federation side Unionistas de Salamanca in their Copa del Rey round of 16 clash. Given the circumstances, many believe that a giant killing could occur, with the hosts determined to cause a major upset.

Barcelona come into that match in a very difficult moment, especially after Sunday’s humiliating Spanish Super Cup final defeat to Real Madrid. Unfortunately for Xavi and his players, it doesn’t look like getting any easier, as they will be faced with very tricky conditions against Unionistas.

As per Sport, the pitch at Campo de Futbol Reina Sofia is expected to be worse than usual due to persistent rain fall in Salamanca over this week, which will continue into Thursday. The CEO of Hermaflor, the company in charge of maintaining Unionistas’ pitch, has stated that the pitch should be fine, although it could be more “unstable” than usual.

It’s certain that this match will be a true test for Barcelona. If they can see off Unionistas, it would certainly raise morale, and instil a bit of belief back into the first team squad.