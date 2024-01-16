Barcelona without key man for crucial Copa del Rey clash as suspension comes into effect

Thursday, Copa del Rey round of 16 clash with Unionistas de Salamanca is crucial for Barcelona, as they look to bounce back from Sunday’s demoralising defeat to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Given that they are eight points off the pace in La Liga, the Copa del Rey presents perhaps their best chance of a trophy this season. They may be taking on a First Federation side, but Unionistas will be highly motivated to take another major scalp in this year’s competition.

Barcelona won’t be at full strength for the match, as MD have reported that Ronald Araujo will be absent due to suspension. His red card against Real Madrid on Sunday has been confirmed by the Competition Committee, and it will carry over to Thursday’s match.

As Araujo is missing, the likelihood is that it will be Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde in the centre of defence for Barcelona, as head coach Xavi Hernandez will surely look to take no chances in their pursuit of a place in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.