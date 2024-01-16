Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez yet to speak to team following Real Madrid humiliation

Barcelona are in crisis management mode after being thumped by Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercup final 4-1. Following reports that the players were surprised by his team talk at half-time, his post-match team talk is perhaps more surprising.

Reportedly the players were expecting the ‘hairdryer treatment’ during the break against Los Blancos, as they went in 3-1 down, but the reaction of Xavi was surprisingly soft from their coach, who made adjustments, but did not bawl them out in the same manner as he had against Almeria last month.

According to Cadena SER, the Barcelona coach did not give a post-match team talk following their Clasico defeat, and is yet to do so. Neither he nor Joan Laporta spoke to the players as a group in the aftermath of such a damning defeat. The Blaugrana players arrived back on Monday in Catalonia, and had the rest of the day off. They are due back in training on Tuesday morning, when it is assumed that Xavi will speak about the match.

Xavi earned himself plenty of credit last season following a hard-fought title win, but their inability to win games with any degree of comfort or in a convincing mannter have left him with few chips to play with now. If things continue as such, it now looks as if Xavi’s days are numbered, although Joan Laporta will look to maintain until the end of the season provided things do not spiral out of control.