Spanish journalist receives call from Saudi Arabian Culture Minister following criticism of rules

The decision to host the Spanish Supercup in Saudi Arabia has always received criticism in Spain, but this edition in particular seems to have witnessed a rise in tension. The latest to express their frustration was journalist Helena Condis Edo, who then received a call from the Saudi government.

On Tuesday evening on Cadena Cope, Condis Edo complained of the fact that that she was only allowed to use her hotel gym between 6 and 8am, or after 3:30pm in the afternoon, as they were the allocated times for women. Between 8am and 3:30pm, the gym was reserved for the men.

Condis Edo asked if she could not work out with her colleagues, and she was told that it was not possible. The hotel staff offered her a room of 2 metres squared where she could work out.

“A country that it is going to open itself up to the world, in an international hotel, they locked me in a box for not being able to train with the same colleagues with whom I am now stuck in a room.”

On the Wednesday, Condis Edo has revealed that she received a call from the Saudi Arabian Minister for Culture Prince Badr bin Farhan Al-Saud, after someone in the department had caught wind of Condis’ complaints.

“They asked me if something else had happened to me in the country because they were worried. Our statements in COPE’s El Partidazo this Tuesday had a certain impact, and they are worried because they want to show a positive image of the country,” she explained.

This comes after Diego Simeone had expressed his frustration at the Supercup being held in the country, and Saudi fans were met with backlash for their booing of Franz Beckenbauer and Toni Kroos.