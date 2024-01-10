Ronald Araujo responds to questions over Barcelona future amid Bayern Munich interest

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is along with the likes of Pedri and Gavi arguably their most valuable asset. The 24-year-old has become the leader and personality at the back for the Blaugrana over the last few seasons, and for many is the captain elect. However over the last month, Bayern Munich have made their interest in Araujo known.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has reportedly made the Uruguayan their number one target for the summer, and while Barcelona are hopeful of keeping him, Bayern are reportedly ready to put down €100m for Araujo, which would go a long way to aiding the club’s economic struggles. He was asked about the rumours in the lead up to their clash with Osasuna in the Spanish Supercup.

“All markets talk about transfers, but I am very focused on the club and giving everything with this shirt every time I put it on.”

He was also asked whether he had received a call from the German club, which he neither confirmed nor denied.

“There are always rumours, and something always happens in the transfer markets, but I can tell you now, that I am focused on Barcelona and focused on being here.”

The latest coming out of Spain is that Bayern Munich have told the Blaugrana that they are willing to pay €100m for Araujo, but that Barcelona are not willing to talk at those numbers. This said, Araujo has a contract until 2026, and has reportedly slowed talks over a new deal.