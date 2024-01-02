Barcelona expect to have Vitor Roque available for Las Palmas clash despite registration issues

Despite having arrived in Barcelona last week, Vitor Roque has yet to be officially registered with La Liga. The 18-year-old departed Athletico Paranaense at the end of the Brazilian season in order to join the Catalan giants, with a deal having been agreed between the two clubs last summer.

Roque has been training with Barcelona since Xavi Hernandez’s squad returned from the winter break, but at this stage, he is not able to play any matches. Reports have suggested that he may not be registered in time to face Las Palmas on Thursday, although club sources (via Sport) are said to be confident of having the teenager available to play some part in Gran Canaria.

According to Barcelona, they only need paperwork to be reviewed before Roque can be registered – he would be known as a permanent signing, rather than a loan (which had been reported previously).

Barcelona officials and supporters alike will be desperate to see Roque in action against Las Palmas, and at this stage, the club looks to be confident that this will be a possibility – provided that he gets the nod from Xavi.