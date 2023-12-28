Sevilla

Sevilla keen on signing Manchester United starlet for remainder of 2023-24 season

After a poor opening half of the season, which has seen them burn through two managers, Sevilla are hoping that 2024 will allow them to move forward drastically, with new head coach Quique Sanchez Flores now at the helm.

Quique will be keen for several new players to be signed during the upcoming winter transfer window, which would allow Sevilla to push up the La Liga table. However, due to the club’s ongoing financial problems, there will be very little money – if any at all – able to be spent on signings.

This means that loans will need to be relied upon, and this would be the avenue for acquiring Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri. The midfielder will be loaned in January, and Fabrizio Romano has reported that Sevilla are one of three clubs keen on picking him up.

Hannibal, a Tunisian international, won’t be heading to AFCON next month in order to secure a move away from Man United, and this would greatly benefit Sevilla, who need a midfielder due to Fernando Reges’ impending departure.

