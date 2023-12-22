WATCH: Highlights as Barcelona are beaten by America in final game of 2023

Barcelona suffered a defeat to end their 2023, with America going behind twice, but coming out 3-2 winners against the Blaugrana. Nevertheless, Xavi was positive about the match as a whole, signalling that it gave them a chance to reach their fans in the US, and of course improve the finances of the entity.

Andreas Christensen, Frenkie de Jong, Joao Felix and Lamine Yamal were the only first team players to start the match, all having played 45 minutes or less in their win over Almeria 24 hours previously. Things started well for the Blaugrana, with Lamine Yamal scoring a sensational solo goal after just six minutes.

Just six minutes after, Julian Quinones would level for the Mexican giants though. There was another appearance for 17-year-old forward Marc Guiu from the start, and he combined with right-back Hector Fort for Barcelona’s second just before the half-hour mark, who made his debut against Royal Antwerp a week ago.

#FCBarcelona closed out their year with a 3-2 defeat to America in Dallas, after a series of youngsters started the match.pic.twitter.com/TJrHX6duR0 — Football España (@footballespana_) December 22, 2023

Quinones was on hand just after half-time to equalise again though, and with Barcelona ringing the changes, Oriol Romeu and Ferran Torres came on at half-time for Felix and de Jong, and by the hour-mark, all of the first-team players that started were off. Robert Lewandowski played the final 15 minutes, but could not find an equaliser after Henry Martin put America in front in the final 10 minutes.