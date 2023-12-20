Decision taken for Barcelona star to undergo surgery, will be out of action for at least one month

Earlier this month, the decision was taken for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen to undergo surgery to fix a back injury that had been plaguing him for the previous few weeks. As such, the German international is currently out of action, although he is expected to return in January or early February.

Ter Stegen isn’t the only Barcelona player struggling with back issues. Marcos Alonso has also been out since the start of December because of this, and there have been rumours that he could follow the same path as his teammate.

These rumours now look to be confirmed, with Sport reporting that the decision has been taken for Alonso to undergo surgery in the coming days. He would be out of action for about one month, meaning that he would likely return towards the end of January.

Alonso’s absence is not a big one for Barcelona. The veteran defender has barely played this season, and he will almost certainly leave the club at the end of the season when his contract comes to an end.