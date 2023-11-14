Agent of Alphonso Davies pours cold water on Real Madrid links – “That’s inaccurate”

In recent weeks, there has been increasing speculation regarding Real Madrid’s interest in Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies. Los Blancos are determined to sign the Canadian international, who would solve their well-documented issues at left-back.

Davies’ contract at Bayern expires in 2025, and there have been suggestions that he would be available on a cut-price deal if he does not renew before the end of this season – a reality that looks very likely at this stage.

However, Davies’ agent Nedal Huoseh has now denied reports from Spain that Davies is looking to sign for Real Madrid next summer, as per CaughtOffside.

“That’s inaccurate. Right now, Phonzy is at Bayern Munich, that’s where his focus is.”

Davies would be a marquee signing for Real Madrid, and there’s no doubt that he would solve their left-back problems. For now, they must bide their time, and hope that he does not sign a new contract with Bayern.