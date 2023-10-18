Barcelona and Real Madrid to miss out on 21-year-old target

Over the last few weeks, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Nico Williams, whose contract at Athletic Club expires at the end of this season. Discussions have been ongoing over a renewal, but there has been a suggestion that he could depart as a free agent next summer.

If that were to be the case, there would be a whole host of clubs looking to sign Nico, who is considered to be one of the brightest young talents in Spanish football. Barcelona and Real Madrid are just two of the clubs keen on the 21-year-old.

However, those interested in signing Nico will have to wait, with Sport reporting that talks over a new contract are well advanced between the winger’s representatives and Athletic. The expectation is that an agreement will be reached in the coming weeks.

The report suggests that Nico is not as committed to Athletic Club as other Basque players, so a move away further down the line is expected. However, it looks like he won’t be leaving as a free agent next summer, much to the relief of the Bilbao-based club.