Diego Simeone confirms Atletico Madrid star to miss Real Sociedad clash – “We hope he recovers”

The big match-up of MD9 is that the Civitas Metropolitano, with Atletico Madrid hosting Real Sociedad. Both teams enter the fixture on the back of victories in the Champions League, so confidence will be high in both camps.

Atletico are on incredible form at home, having won their last 13 matches at the Metropolitano. They will hope to carry on that run on Sunday, although La Real will be determined to be the team to end that streak.

Speaking to the media (via Diario AS), Simeone confirmed that Angel Correa is out for the big match, having suffered a flare-up in the knee he injured against Real Madrid last month.

“Many asked why he didn’t start against Feyenoord; he had knee discomfort and won’t be able to play for Argentina either. We hope he recovers and can contribute positively when he returns.”

Simeone also bemoaned his side’s rotten luck with injuries this season.

“It does not affect me but it worries me. This concerns us, we need to come together to try to improve this type of situation in the future.”

The international break comes at a good time for Atletico Madrid in terms of these injuries, but they will hope to go into that with another three points.