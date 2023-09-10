Xavi Hernandez considering using central defender as auxiliary pivot to solve depth issues

Despite having signed Oriol Romeu this summer, there have been reports that Barcelona are looking to sign another pivot during the January transfer window.

Currently, Romeu is the only natural pivot in the Barcelona squad, which is a cause for concern for Xavi Hernandez, especially with the Catalans fighting for success on all fronts this season.

However, with no ability to sign any pivot under January, Xavi is considering other options in order to provide sufficient cover until then, and he is considering an approach that he used last season with Eric Garcia.

According to MD, Andreas Christensen is being lined up as a possible pivot option for Barcelona. The Danish international defender could be moved forward to act as an understudy to Romeu, in a move that would also allow Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde to play together in central defence.

Like with Garcia last season, Xavi is likely to test out Christensen’s suitability as a pivot during training before deciding whether he is a genuine option for Barcelona. Frenkie De Jong and Ilkay Gundogan can also fill in as pivots, so it is not overly essential that the plan works.