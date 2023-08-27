WATCH: Barcelona take the lead against Villarreal after combination between Gavi and Lamine Yamal

Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez has not been short of bravery in blooding young talents during his time in charge, and it has paid off early on against Villarreal.

Following a corner, 16-year-old Lamine Yamal was once again at the heart of danger for the Blaugrana. His curling cross to the far post found 19-year-old Gavi, who powered a header back across goal and into the net.

In a crazy game, Barcelona would go on to score another three times during the match, but Yamal was at the heart of them all.

Raphinha will have served his suspension by the time their next tie against Osasuna rolls around, but it might be hard for the Brazilian to regain his spot ahead of an inspired Yamal. Xavi will no doubt have to dose Yamal’s minutes due to his age, but currently it is hard to argue that he is not Barcelona’s most dangerous forward currently.