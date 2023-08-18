Xavi Hernandez responds to Carlo Ancelotti comments on Barcelona star – ‘Is that a joke?’

Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez has laughed off suggestions that young forward Ansu Fati could join Real Madrid.

Fati, 20, has been linked with the exit door over the course of the summer, with reports that his manager does not have full faith in his abilities.

On late-night radio it was suggested by Antonio Romero that if he were Real Madrid, he would pursue Fati this summer. Something that no doubt raised plenty of eyebrows.

Ahead of Real Madrid’s match against Almeria, Carlo Ancelotti was asked about Fati, and gave the following response.

“Well, what can I say. Ansu Fati is a youngster, who will have a great future. I’ll leave it there.”

Shortly after in Xavi Hernandez’s press conference, as Barcelona prepare to face Cadiz, he was asked if he could picture Fati signing for Madrid one day following Ancelotti’s comments.

“That is a joke, isn’t it? I was already very strong. These debates that are generated that don’t make any sense to me. He’s very important to us and it will continue to be. He’s part of the club’s assets, and I think I’ve been very clear on this.”

While Real Madrid did once sign Luis Figo from under Barcelona’s noses, with Florentino Perez in charge, this is a vastly difference situation, and aside from one pundit suggesting it as a personal preference, has not been reported as a possibility.

It would be a major surprise if something did happen, not least because Fati would likely face a similar situation at the Santiago Bernabeu to the one he does in Barcelona, in terms of playing time. Beyond all of the other factors, of course.