Barcelona looking for creative solution to find exit for Ferran Torres

It is that time of the transfer window, where clubs begin to consider alternative methods of getting deals done, and that appears to be the case for Barcelona.

The Blaugrana are crystal clear that they must lose one of their forwards this summer, and following Ansu Fat’s point blank refusal to move – and the lack of interest in him – Ferran Torres looks most likely.

Torres has reportedly impressed the Barcelona staff with his physique since returning from their summer break, and as far as is known, is still keen to triumph at Barcelona.

However with the Blaugrana keen to keep Ez Abde on the left side of the attack too, Torres has become the odd one out. Sport say the difficulty is finding a deal that would suit all parties.

Barcelona know they will not receive the money they want (€40m) for Torres in a permanent deal, thus they are now open to a two-year loan deal. That would allow them to take his wages and potentially amortised cost per season off their books, but also give Torres something to commit to, rather than simply being sent elsewhere.

🚨 If Torres doesn't leave, the future of Ez Abde will be in serious danger. @sport 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/jadL9wWEQ7 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 25, 2023

Atletico Madrid are highlighted as an interested party, but Villarreal have been ruled out due to the high wages Torres is on. Some Italian teams have also had their interest piqued too.

The report goes on to say that if Torres does not leave, then it Abde might. The Moroccan winger only wants to stay at Barcelona if he gets the game time he needs, and with so many players up front, if there are no departures then he may have doubts about his continuity. In conrast to Torres, he is likely to attract offers.

While Barcelona have on the whole recruited well since Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany arrived, the cases of Raphinha and Torres stand out for having created more problems than solutions so far, Both were expensive and while they made sense on paper, neither is a guaranteed starter next season.