Barcelona youngster to decide on loan club next week as Catalan rivals emerge as firm favourites

Barcelona have severely struggled to move players on so far this summer, which in turn, has affected their ability in the transfer market in terms of signing new players.

Only Samuel Umtiti has left the club, although he will soon be joined by Pablo Torre, although the youngster will only be departed on loan for the 2023-24 season, rather than on a permanent basis.

Barcelona are keen for Torre to play regular first team football next season, and according to MD, he will be loaned out next week once he decides on his destination.

Torre could be making the short trip across Catalonia, as Girona are in pole position to take him for next season. Michel Sanchez’s side have stepped their interest this week, and they are confident of finalising the deal.

Girona would be an excellent move for Torre, as the Catalan club are very good at developing younger players, which was shown last season with the likes of Rodrigo Riquelme. Whoever he goes to, Barcelona will hope that he features regularly, as he was not able to do so in 2022-23, which has affected his development.