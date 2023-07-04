Barcelona can now officially sign Brazilian wonderkid as all documents now completed and finalised

Barcelona have been chasing the signature of Vitor Roque for several months, having initially been linked with the Brazilian youngster back in December.

Since then, Roque has shot to prominence, having starred for Brazil for the U20 Sudamericano, as well as having made his full international debut for the Selecao.

He has also been in outstanding form for Athletico Paranaense this season. However, it will be his final season in the red and black, as Barcelona have finalised a deal to sign the 18-year-old, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Vitor Roque to Barcelona, here we go! Brazilian gem born in 2005 will play for Barça. 🚨🔵🔴🇧🇷 #FCB Understand documents are also done! Agreement fixed as Barça and Athletico Paranaense are checking all contracts. ❗️ Current plan is for Vitor to join Barça in January 2024. pic.twitter.com/yhH8gaBP5H — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2023

Barcelona will pay a fixed fee of €35m for Roque, who has agreed a six-year contract, with €10m worth of add-ons also included in the deal. However, he is unlikely to join this summer, due to Barcelona’s financial issues making it unlikely for him to be registered with LaLiga.

Instead, Roque is expected to join in January, once the Brazilian season has come to a close. Irrespective of when he does join, it is a fantastic deal for Barcelona, for both the present and the future.