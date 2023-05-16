Barcelona pursuit of Lionel Messi may see them miss out on long-term target

Barcelona will do everything they can to bring in Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but it may cost them one of their long-term transfer targets. It is a small trade off for many Barcelona fans, but with Messi ageing, there may a be a hint of disappointment at missing out on Bernardo Silva.

The Portuguese has seemingly been ready to move to Barcelona for some time, with Joan Laporta admitting he had a deal to sign Silva back in 2015 during Barcelona’s election campaign, but lost out to Josep Maria Bartomeu.

The Manchester City playmaker has been heavily linked with Barcelona for years at this point, but it looks as if the pursuit of Messi might end his hopes of moving to Catalonia this summer. As per Le Parisien via Diario AS, PSG will offer him an exit route this summer though.

They want to sign Silva to fill the creative void to be left by Messi, and at 28, it makes it much more likely that Barcelona miss out on him for good.

The emotional need for Barcelona to bring back Messi seems to be the priority for Laporta this summer, and the reality is that financially, he is much more affordable than Silva would be too.

