WATCH: Barcelona facing 10 men as Jorge Herrando is sent off on La Liga debut for Osasuna

For the second successive match, Barcelona will have a man advantage over their opponents for the majority of the encounter, as Osasuna have been reduced to 10 men early on at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona have dominated the early exchanges against Los Rojillos, but have been unable to test Aitor Fernandez in goal. However, that will surely change now, with Jorge Herrando having been given his marching orders.

Pedri was slipped in behind the Osasune defence, and Herrando, making his La Liga debut, pulled him back, which resulted in him being given an early bath.

Jorge Herrando straight red card against Barcelona 26' pic.twitter.com/Wir0HPlMmw — GoalsLeague (@GoalssLeague) May 2, 2023

"It is a straight red! So, a debut nightmare for Jorge Herrando!" 🎙️ The 22-year-old defender is sent off on his first game for Osasuna 🫣#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/ADmLoA5rU1 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 2, 2023

It was an exceptional pass from Frenkie De Jong to release Pedri, and perhaps some inexperience shown from Herrando to bring the 20-year-old down at the first opportunity.

Barcelona will now hope that they can secure a comfortable three points, although Xavi Hernandez has already lost Gavi to injury, with Ansu Fati replacing the teenager.