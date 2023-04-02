Xavi Hernandez reaches Barcelona milestone with victory over Elche

Barcelona stretch their La Liga lead even further on Saturday evening, courtesy of a commanding victory over bottom side Elche at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero.

The gap to Real Madrid is now 15 points, albeit Carlo Ancelotti’s side can close it back to 12 when they take on Real Valladolid on Sunday afternoon.

The match was a special one for Xavi Hernandez, who is well on course to secure his first La Liga as Barcelona head coach in his first full season at the club. The victory was his 50th in charge of the Blaugrana, which has come off just 78 matches (64.1% win rate).

Barcelona have now won 30 matches this season, having played just 41 (73.1% win rate). On top of that, they have won five games in succession in all competitions, which they have done for the second time this season.

Barcelona are aiming for a domestic treble this season. Having already won the Spanish Super Cup, and with one hand on La Liga, attention now turns to the Copa del Rey, with their semi-final second leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday.