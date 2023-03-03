Barcelona Director of Football confirms future following Premier League offer

Barcelona are set for a difficult summer as they try to lower their wage bill within the La Liga salary limit, but they will at least have one of their best operators present for that battle. Director of Football Mateu Alemany, largely responsible for the negotiations and the numbers in Barcelona’s recruitment, has confirmed he will remain at the club.

Alemany had been attracting interest from the Premier League side, and had an offer from Aston Villa to work with Unai Emery. It would have doubled his salary. However ahead of El Clasico, Alemany confirmed to Movistar+ (via MD), that he would be remaining.

“I will continue, for sure,” he responded.

He was also asked about El Caso Negreira, after the CTA and the RFEF gave a press conference defending the innocence of their referees in the matter.

“[The club] is the first in being interested in having everything clarified and the sooner the better, which is why we commissioned an external investigation with the help of our ‘compliance’ department.”

“We want the final consequences and conclusions to be reached.”

President Joan Laporta has promised a press conference explaining the results of the investigation in the coming weeks. Currently the tax office are investigating the matter, but the public prosecutor may become involved after that matter is closed.

