Gonzalo Higuain confirms retirement from professional football

Former Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Higuain has confirmed his decision to retire from professional football with immediate effect.

“There’s kind of toxic feeling around football on social media. You can’t imagine the damage that comments on social networks do. I was really suffering, my family helped me. So, people should think before attacking on social media – it’s really serious topic”. Gonzalo Higuaín. pic.twitter.com/mTKFroAsKF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 3, 2022

The 35-year-old netted 14 league goals for Inter Miami in their 2022 MLS season in his 21st campaign as a senior player.

Higuain joined Los Blancos in December 2006, after impressing during his rise through the youth ranks at River Plate, but he initially struggled to make an regular impact in Madrid.

The club’s managerial instability made it difficult for the Argentinian to maintain a regular run in the team and he was rumoured to be struggling with homesickness.

Juande Ramos’ arrival in 2008 changed things for Higuain, and he netted 49 La Liga goals across 2008/09 and 2009/10, as Real Madrid twice finished as runners up to Pep Guardiola’s all conquering Barcelona.

Higuain left Madrid in 2013, with three league titles, before going on to win three Serie A titles with Juventus, and narrowly missing out on winning the World Cup with Argentina in 2014.