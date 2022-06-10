Chelsea confirm Andreas Christensen’s departure ahead of imminent Barcelona switch

Chelsea have confirmed that Andreas Christensen will become a free agent at the end of this month ahead of his imminent transfer to Barcelona.

It has been an open secret that the Danish centre-back was going to leave Stamford Bridge for Camp Nou this summer and now the London club have confirmed the news.

Christensen, 26, joined Chelsea from Brondby in 2012 and he has remained there ever since save for two seasons on loan in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach.

He has since played 161 games for Chelsea, contributing two goals and two assists. He has been part of teams that won the Champions League, Europa League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup. He has been capped 55 times by the Danish national team.

He is not the only Chelsea player Barcelona intend to sign this summer. They also have their eye on two Spaniards – right-back Cesar Azpilicueta and left-back Marcos Alonso.