Carlo Ancelotti and his men are gearing up for the first Clásico of the season with Los Blancos headed to Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon.

They head into this one on the back of a much-needed win on the back of back-to-back defeats ahead of the international break.

Real Madrid thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday night, and confidence has returned heading to Camp Nou.

What’s more, Los Blancos have received two big boosts ahead of the clash, with Dani Carvajal and Eden Hazard appearing to be in contention.

As reported by Marca, both players are working away to return in time for this weekend’s big game.

Neither Carvajal nor Hazard have a chance of starting the Clásico, but they are in contention to feature off the bench.

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema is on track to recover from a small knock picked up last time out.

The Frenchman is working in the gym and is not in any danger missing Sunday’s big game.