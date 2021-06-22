Barcelona confirm Ousmane Dembele injury

There’s yet more bad news for Ousmane Dembele; The 24-year-old has suffered an injury in his right knee.

The French winger is currently at Euro 2020 with his country, and had hoped to put in a good showing this summer before returning to Barcelona to start the new season.

Dembele, so injury-prone, has picked up a serious injury playing against Hungary, with tests in Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo, revealing he’ll need another surgery and could potentially miss the next four months.

It will be the third operation he’ll have had since joining Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017 in a big-money deal. He was supposed to, alongside Philippe Coutinho, fill the void left by Neymar, who had gone to Paris Saint-Germain.

His first injury was in September 2017, keeping him out for four months. His second was in November 2019, keeping him out for nine months.

❗ COMUNICADO MÉDICO ▶ @Dembouz tiene una desincersión del tendón del bíceps en la rodilla derecha que necesitará tratamiento quirúrgico 🔗 Todos los detalles: https://t.co/nylM6cYAzY pic.twitter.com/JAyyjSMgD0 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) June 22, 2021

It comes at a delicate time for the player and club. Dembele’s contract comes to an end in 2022, so Barcelona were hoping to either renew his contract this summer or sell him to avoid losing him on a free.

This injury makes the second option virtually impossible, leaving the Blaugrana in a tricky position.