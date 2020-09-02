Barcelona boss Koeman targets deal for Liverpool midfielder Wijnaldum

New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has instructed the club to sign Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum this summer, reports The Athletic.

Journalist David Ornstein has claimed that Wijnaldum, who was coached by Koeman for the Netherlands national team, is open to the move but that there is yet to be any formal contact between the two clubs.

Koeman wants Wijnaldum but per @JamesPearceLFC no formal Barcelona > Liverpool contact yet. If it comes + GW is keen, won’t take huge fee but onus on Barca. Background @TheAthleticUK 📺 https://t.co/D5ke90D1pD 📝 https://t.co/O27HGB4IEQ@Simon_Hughes__ https://t.co/iSAiHiTfVK pic.twitter.com/woho25RheZ — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 2, 2020

The deal may be linked into former Barcelona midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who has been linked with a move to Anfield following seven years at Bayern Munich.

Wijnaldum has impressed at Liverpool since his 2016 switch from Newcastle and helped them to last year’s Champions League trophy alongside their Premier League title this campaign but he is now into the final year of his contract.

A report last month from The Independent also claims that a deal could be feasible, although it is more likely it will be next summer than this year, with a pre-agreement possible for January as the midfielder seeks a new challenge.