Spanish FA aim for Copa del Rey Christmas final with fans

The Spanish FA want to make the delayed Copa del Rey final between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad the first game with fans back in stadiums.

As outlined by a report in Marca, the intentions of the governing body are to stage the fixture as soon as it is safe for fans to return to games and they anticipate this could be in the run-up to Christmas, although there are no fixed dates as yet.

Indeed, the Spanish FA are obliged to stage the game a week or more before the showpiece of the 2020/21 edition of the competition – with the European place from this season’s competition set to be deferred to seventh place in La Liga standings.

This is the first Basque derby in the Copa showpiece, and the clubs have opted not to play the game until fans can safely attend football.

As things stand going into the final day of La Liga standings, Real Sociedad will qualify for the Europa League through a sixth-placed finish while Athletic Club are in ninth with Getafe currently occupying seventh spot.