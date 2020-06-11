La Liga matches will not be postponed for positive coronavirus tests

La Liga matches will not postponed if a player from either team tests positive for coronavirus, according to a report in Cadena Cope.

It is said that any player or individual who tests positive for coronavirus will be immediately placed into isolation and the scheduled matches will not be impacted.

No matches would be postponed or stopped, with all players who had come into contact with an infected individual then undergoing a separate test after the match.

Football returned in Spain on Wednesday night as Rayo Vallecano defeated Albacete 1-0 in the Segunda division – completing the second half of an encounter which was abandoned at half-time in December.

La Liga return on Thursday night with a Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis after football was suspended for 93 days due to the pandemic.

There are 11 rounds of action remaining in La Liga with the competition expected to be completed in July.