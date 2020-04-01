Leicester City want Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho

Leicester City want to sign Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho this summer and are exploring the possibility of a deal.

Diario de Sevilla build on reports from England that the Portugal international has emerged as a transfer target for the Foxes, who currently sit third in the Premier League.

Betis signed the deep-lying midfielder from Sporting CP in the summer of 2018 in a deal worth €20m for 75% of his rights and it is likely they would hold out for a higher fee in any sale.

Indeed, the report highlights how the club would put the 27-year-old in their most valuable bracket and whilst no player is seen as unsellable by the club, they would resist any sale.

If Leicester manage to seal qualification for next season’s Champions League – as appears highly likely going by the Premier League table – they will have one of the highest spending potentials in Europe this summer.

Carvalho has made 52 first-team appearances for Betis but his participation has been severely limited this season due to suffering a spinal disc herniation earlier this season, ruling him out for four months.