Spanish papers: Xavi meets with Erling Haaland as Real Betis book Copa del Rey final spot

A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo in English.

'A final madness'
  • Borja Iglesias scores in the 92nd minute. Betis vs Valencia on April 23.
  • A great Rayo equalise through Bebe, but Borja scores and Betis have the chance to win the Copa 17 years after their last.
  • Close to Haaland. Barcelona fight to sign striker.
  • 'The Super League lies more than Putin' - Tebas
  • Ukraine ask to postpone their playoff game.
  • Even more difficult. Real Madrid without Toni Kroos.
'The secret of Modric'
  • The 36 year old has worked since seven with kinesiologist Vlatko Vicetic.
  • The therapy includes morphologic parameters and personality.
  •  The magic of Joaquin puts Betis in the final.
  • Xavi meets with Haaland in Munich.
  • Xavi travels with Jordi Cruyff for the meeting.
 
'Haaland contact'
  • Xavi meets with the crack in Munich to explain his project and try to convince him.
  • Laporta convinced in trying to sign him through his friendship with Raiola.
  • An operation of 335million. 195m over five years, 100million for the signing and 40million for commission.
  • Koeman: If they spent 55million on Ferran, why did Messi go?
  • Borja, in the 92nd minute, books spit with Valencia in the final.
