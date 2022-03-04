A look at the Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo in English.

'A final madness' Borja Iglesias scores in the 92nd minute. Betis vs Valencia on April 23.

A great Rayo equalise through Bebe, but Borja scores and Betis have the chance to win the Copa 17 years after their last.

Close to Haaland. Barcelona fight to sign striker.

'The Super League lies more than Putin' - Tebas

Ukraine ask to postpone their playoff game.

Even more difficult. Real Madrid without Toni Kroos.

'The secret of Modric' The 36 year old has worked since seven with kinesiologist Vlatko Vicetic.

The therapy includes morphologic parameters and personality.

The magic of Joaquin puts Betis in the final.

Xavi meets with Haaland in Munich.

Xavi travels with Jordi Cruyff for the meeting.