'A final madness'
- Borja Iglesias scores in the 92nd minute. Betis vs Valencia on April 23.
- A great Rayo equalise through Bebe, but Borja scores and Betis have the chance to win the Copa 17 years after their last.
- Close to Haaland. Barcelona fight to sign striker.
- 'The Super League lies more than Putin' - Tebas
- Ukraine ask to postpone their playoff game.
- Even more difficult. Real Madrid without Toni Kroos.
'The secret of Modric'
- The 36 year old has worked since seven with kinesiologist Vlatko Vicetic.
- The therapy includes morphologic parameters and personality.
- The magic of Joaquin puts Betis in the final.
- Xavi meets with Haaland in Munich.
- Xavi travels with Jordi Cruyff for the meeting.
'Haaland contact'
- Xavi meets with the crack in Munich to explain his project and try to convince him.
- Laporta convinced in trying to sign him through his friendship with Raiola.
- An operation of 335million. 195m over five years, 100million for the signing and 40million for commission.
- Koeman: If they spent 55million on Ferran, why did Messi go?
- Borja, in the 92nd minute, books spit with Valencia in the final.