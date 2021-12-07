A look at the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!
'All on one card'
- Atletico can only win at Porto if they want to progress.
- But there is an eye on Milan, who can knockout Simeone's men with a win.
- Atletico await the best Griezmann in games like this.
- The hell of Inter - Real Madrid, without Benzema, need a point to win the group.
'Final and fear'
- Atletico and Real Madrid decide their future today.
- Los Rojiblancos must win and hope Milan don't win against Liverpool.
- Real Madrid just need a point to finish top.
- Dembélé and 10 more. Xavi to start winger in bid to achieve a miracle in Munich.
'The Munich plan'
- Aggressive and positive mentality.
- High pressure.
- Playing the ball out well.
- Look for space for Dembélé.
- Potency in the arrival of midfielders.
- Risk with the final pass.
- A line-up strategy on dead balls.
- Vigilance for Lewandowski and Muller.
- 15million gap between Barca and City for Torres.
- Barca look for a killer, Cavani is an option.
- Atletico can only win.