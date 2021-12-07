Xavi sets up 10-point Barcelona plan for Bayern as Atletico Madrid prepare for do-or-die clash

A look at the latest Spanish football front pages from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo – in English!

'All on one card'
  • Atletico can only win at Porto if they want to progress.
  • But there is an eye on Milan, who can knockout Simeone's men with a win.
  • Atletico await the best Griezmann in games like this.
  • The hell of Inter - Real Madrid, without Benzema, need a point to win the group.
 
'Final and fear'
  • Atletico and Real Madrid decide their future today.
  • Los Rojiblancos must win and hope Milan don't win against Liverpool.
  • Real Madrid just need a point to finish top.
  • Dembélé and 10 more. Xavi to start winger in bid to achieve a miracle in Munich.
'The Munich plan'
  • Aggressive and positive mentality.
  • High pressure.
  • Playing the ball out well.
  • Look for space for Dembélé.
  • Potency in the arrival of midfielders.
  • Risk with the final pass.
  • A line-up strategy on dead balls.
  • Vigilance for Lewandowski and Muller.
  • 15million gap between Barca and City for Torres.
  • Barca look for a killer, Cavani is an option.
  • Atletico can only win.
Posted by