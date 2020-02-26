Wednesday 26 February

Wednesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

"This is where guys are seen" Ramos appeals to the spirit of Madrid against Guardiola's City Zidane faces the most expensive side in football, Griezmann saves the furniture - Busquets and Vidal suspended for the second leg, Pique injured Valencia fans from Milan claim Coronavirus symptoms Ramos appeals to the spirit of Madrid against Guardiola's City- Busquets and Vidal suspended for the second leg, Pique injured