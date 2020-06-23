Wednesday 23 March 2020

Wednesday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca and Diario AS in English!!
REAL MADRID: Over to you Madrid - Barcelona suffer in their 1-0 win at home to Athletic Bilbao, with their win putting pressure on Real Madrid to beat Real Mallorca to return to the top of La Liga tomorrow night.
REAL MADRID/REAL MALLORCA: Kubo's Football - Japanese international Takefusa Kubo has been a sensation on loan at Real Mallorca this season, with his parent side set to take a closer look at him in their clash in Valdebebas tomorrow night.