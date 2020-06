Wednesday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English!

REAL MADRID: The Barbarian - Sergio Ramos netted his 67th La Liga goal in the weekend win over Eibar, matching Ronald Koeman's record as the league's highest scoring defender.

REAL MADRID: Manchester City star Rodri reveals he believes the Premier League giants have a better side than Los Blancos ahead of their anticipated Champions League reunion in August.