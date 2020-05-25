Tuesday 26 May 2020

Tuesday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Jovic Reinvents - The Serbian international does not want to leave Real Madrid, with an eye on reinventing himself at the club.

BUNDESLIGA: The Top Goal - Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will be eagerly watched by La Liga, as part of their restart project. Robert Lewandowski is the current top scorer in the league, with 27 goals and Erling Haaland on 10 since his January arrival. ATLETICO MADRID: Atletico Madrid confirm Joao Felix injury blow, with the Portuguese international set to miss their first game back, but he should be fit to face Osasuna the week after.