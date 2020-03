Tuesday 10 March

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

Coronavirus breaks the sporting world Multiple events cancelled, La Liga behind closed doors Fantasy comeback for Valencia fans Pochettino a backroom option for Madrid

La Liga checks out Games behind closed doors based on public health advice Italy closes its doors Courtois alarm - thigh injury worsened Casillas still running for Spanish FA president Valencia looks for the comeback Eibar against La Real in rearranged game