Today’s Spanish Papers: Zinedine Zidane faces injury concerns ahead of Chelsea tie and Memphis Depay edges closer to Barcelona move

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Central Choice - Raphael Varane's injury presents Zinedine Zidane with a problem ahead of the Champions League semi final second leg against Chelsea. The French boss has not ruled out continuing with a back three in London with Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard both aiming to return to action at Stamford Bridge.

REAL MADRID: NOBODY WANTS TO MISS IT - Sergio Ramos and Ferland Mendy are ready for London and Fede Valverde is pending the result of his Covid-19 test. Marcelo will travel with the team in a private flight. Raphael Varane will not play due to injury.