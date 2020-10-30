Today’s Spanish Papers: Zidane dismisses Benzema v Vinicius controversy and Ansu Fati turns 18 ahead of Alaves clash

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

SPORT: The Champions Never Give Up - This special edition focus on a special event focusing on the long history of sport stars who never surrendered. The event will be held remotely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

REAL MADRID: Zidane wants peace - The French boss is aiming to reduce the potential breakdown in relations between his two attacking stars Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior. Zidane has claimed the two players have no issue with each other ahead of this weekend's La Liga clash against Huesca. BARCELONA: Ansu Fati turns 18 ahead of Barcelona's weekend trip to Alaves with Barca boss Ronald Koeman calling on the teenage star to maintain his concentration.