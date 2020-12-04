Today’s Spanish Papers: Zidane confident ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Sevilla and Lionel Messi closing in on Pele’s goal record

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

SEVILLA V REAL MADRID: Zinedine Zidane - "I do not consider myself untouchable' - 'Let's get get this result secured' ' Real Madrid head to Andalucia to face rivals Sevilla in their crunch La Liga clash, with Los Blancos aiming to pick up their first league win since October 31.

SEVILLA V REAL MADRID: Zinedine Zidane - 'I feel very strong and I know where I am with the team' - Zidane claims his side have 'three finals' on the horizon ahead of their weekend La Liga clash with Sevilla, followed by games against Borussia Monchengladbach and Atletico Madrid. Sergio Ramos has returned to training but will not face his old side, with Mariano Diaz and Luka Jovic also sidelined.