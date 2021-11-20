Today’s Spanish Papers: Xavi set for Barcelona derby debut against Espanyol

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

BARCELONA: Xavi's Coming Out - Xavi faces his first game in the Camp Nou dugout in his Barcelona managerial debut with a Catalan derby against Espanyol. The home fans a full of expectation ahead of a crucial clash with the neighbours on Xavi's debut.

BARCELONA: High Profile Premiere - Xavi will step out on the Camp Nou turf as Barcelona boss for the first time this weekend as they face a crucial derby clash with Espanyol. Raul de Tomas is set to be fit to face Barcelona but Pedri's injury situation has relapsed with the Spanish star set to be sidelined until 2022.