Today’s Spanish Papers: Xavi kicks off Barcelona reign with tight Espanyol win as Real Madrid face Granada

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Attack - Real Madrid improving their attacking record from last season so far in 2021/22. The data is outstanding with more goals scored at this stage under Carlo Ancelotti this season. Real Madrid head to Granada this weekend with Belgian star Eden Hazard missing due to gastroenteritis.

BARCELONA: First win....first controversy - A controversial penalty sealed a debut win for Xavi as Barcelona boss. However, the hosts, who handed a debut to 17-year-old Ilias Akhomach were forced to wasted time late on with Espanyol left to regret their two efforts against the post.