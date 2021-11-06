Today’s Spanish Papers: Xavi confirms Barcelona return as Real Madrid host Rayo Vallecano

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.

BARCELONA: The soap opera is OVER.......Xavi is at Barcelona. Three days of negotiation have sealed a deal to bring Xavi back to the Camp Nou with his current side Al Sadd confirming an agreement is in place. However, Barcelona are yet to confirm the completion of the switch believed to be a two and a half year contract until the end of the 2023/24 season.

REAL MADRID: A Wild Derby - Karim Benzema and Radamel Falcao go head to head at La Liga's top average goal scorers in 2021/22 as Real Madrid host Rayo Vallecano. Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Eden Hazard will feature against Rayo.