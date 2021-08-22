Today’s Spanish Papers: Vinicius Junior rescues a draw for Real Madrid at Levante and Memphis impresses at Barcelona

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: A Great Vinicius and a little more......Brazilian star Vinicius saved a point for Real Madrid at Levante with two goals off the bench. Levante exposed some major defensive issues within the Los Blancos back line as Vinicius made the key difference in a nine minute blitz.

REAL MADRID: Crazy - Vinicius rescued a late draw for Real Madrid at Levante with two late goals off the bench in a dramatic end to the tie. Levante were forced to play the final minutes with 10 men as goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez was sent off and defender Ruben Vezo forced to go in goal as Carlo Ancelotti bemoaned two points dropped.