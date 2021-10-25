Today’s Spanish Papers: Vinicius Jr comes of age with Real Madrid and Ousmane Dembele faces key month at Barcelona

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Unlimited Society - Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes have proven to be the perfect partners for Karim Benzema in 2021/22. The trident have appeared together in nine wins, three draws and zero losses so far this season with their rivals left on the bench, including Eden Hazard.
REAL MADRID: Vinicius Superstar - Brazilian star Vinicius Junior has been converted into a major player in La Liga this season. He has the most dribbles in La Liga in 2021/22 as a key part of the best attack in Europe, alongside Karim Benzema.
BARCELONA: Dembele Offensive - French international Ousmane Dembele has been given one month to force his way back into the Barcelona team following a long term injury and prove he deserves a contract renewal at the club. Despite his agent remains unconvinced over a new deal, Dembele received a positive response on his return to full training this week after four months out of action.
