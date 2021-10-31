Today’s Spanish Papers: Vini Jr set for Real Madrid contract talks, La Real stay top and Barcelona close in on Xavi

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Galatico Renewal - In form Vinicius Jr has seized his moment to ask for an improved contract at Real Madrid. The Brazilian star is under contract in Madrid until 2025 with the club obliged to open talks with him based on his impressive form.

LA LIGA: Superliga - Seven points separates the top eight clubs in La Liga at the end of the weekend's action. Real Sociedad remain top of the pile with an eye catching start to the campaign after drawing with Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid cruise past Real Betis.