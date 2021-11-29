Today’s Spanish Papers: Vini Jr inspires Real Madrid in Sevilla win as the Ballon d’Or awards kick off

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Golden Missile - Vinicius Jr's 87th minute goal sealed Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Sevilla and extended their lead at the top of La Lia to four points. Thibaut Courtois played a decisive role at the other end for Real Madrid with two vital saves, including one in the 93rd minute.

BALLON D'OR: They deserve it - Today is the celebration of the 2021 Ballon d'Or with Barcelona the key protagonist in the nominations. Lionel Messi, Alexia Putellas and Pedri are amongst the favourites to win the big awards on the night in Paris. BARCELONA: Ferran Torres is the versatile forward option Xavi wants for his 3-4-3 system at Barcelona in 2022.