Today’s Spanish Papers: Villarreal trio return from hell and Vinicius Junior star rises at Real Madrid

Friday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Diario Sport, in English!

They return from hell - Villarreal trio of Santi Cazorla, Bruno Soriano and Sergio Asenjo are all back fit after multiple injury nightmares. They are the price of Villarreal and of Spanish football Liverpool have won the Premier League for the first time in 30 years! Sergio Ramos and Real Madrid are 'condemned' to understand each other Father of Luka Romero praises the teenager's work ethic and insists he is not getting carried away with La Liga record - Villarreal trio of Santi Cazorla, Bruno Soriano and Sergio Asenjo are all back fit after multiple injury nightmares. They are the price of Villarreal and of Spanish footballFather of Luka Romero praises the teenager's work ethic and insists he is not getting carried away with La Liga record

The system of Vinicius - the Brazilian is enjoying his moment in the Real Madrid spotlight and has made Zinedine Zidane change his system to accommodate both him and Eden Hazard Agreement for Arthur Melo and Pjanic - Barcelona and Juventus agree terms for player swap - the Brazilian is enjoying his moment in the Real Madrid spotlight and has made Zinedine Zidane change his system to accommodate both him and Eden Hazard- Barcelona and Juventus agree terms for player swap